Millennium Management LLC Acquires 183,797 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 577.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,522,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 102.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $12,026,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,017,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

