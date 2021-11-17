Millennium Management LLC Takes $9.74 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 477,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

YMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Shares of YMM opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.