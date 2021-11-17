Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.57. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

SBH opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

