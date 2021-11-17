Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.57. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

SBH opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.54.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.