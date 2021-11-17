Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridge Investment Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

