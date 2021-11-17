FY2022 EPS Estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

