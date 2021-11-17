Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

DPM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of DPM opened at C$9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.09. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 47,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$363,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,115,296. Insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

