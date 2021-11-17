Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $168.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.