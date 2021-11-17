FY2021 EPS Estimates for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Cut by Analyst

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Humacyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

HUMA opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

