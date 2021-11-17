Jackson Financial Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of JXN opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $35.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

