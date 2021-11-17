Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 814.0% from the October 14th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,028,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

