Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,864,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $371.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.63 and a 200-day moving average of $318.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $238.69 and a twelve month high of $373.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

