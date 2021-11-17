Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $241.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $244.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.