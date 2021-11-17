Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.04

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.04 and last traded at $89.99, with a volume of 11292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,637 shares of company stock worth $1,276,840. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $29,443,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $24,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

