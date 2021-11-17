Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.50

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.50 and last traded at C$42.35, with a volume of 45885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$905.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99.

About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

