Volex plc (LON:VLX) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

Volex plc (LON:VLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VLX opened at GBX 398.17 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 442.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.97 million and a PE ratio of 22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. Volex has a twelve month low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

