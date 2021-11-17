Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Increases By 543.8%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 543.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GENY opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter.

