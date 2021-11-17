Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Increases By 543.8%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 543.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GENY opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $67.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
