Rezolute, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rezolute in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

Get Rezolute alerts:

RZLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.