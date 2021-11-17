Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.30

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 22.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Afya by 4.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Afya by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

