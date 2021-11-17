TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 95.49 ($1.25) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.56.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
