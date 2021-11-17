First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 88.7% in October

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the October 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th.

FSZ stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 231.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,474,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

