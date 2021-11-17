Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.97

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund has increased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $10.14.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims bought 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,092.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.