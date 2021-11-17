Desjardins Comments on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report released on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HRX. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$683.73 million and a P/E ratio of 24.41. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of C$12.45 and a 1-year high of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.89.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

