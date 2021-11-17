Telsey Advisory Group Raises ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $53.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.
ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.
ONON opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $46.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ON
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
