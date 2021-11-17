Telsey Advisory Group Raises ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $53.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

ONON opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

