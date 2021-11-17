Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Oatly Group stock opened at 10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 9.05 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oatly Group by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
