Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Oatly Group stock opened at 10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 9.05 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oatly Group by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.13.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

