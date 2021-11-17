TheStreet Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to “B-“

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $996.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 95,280 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

