Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Announces Earnings Results

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunlight Financial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SUNL opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39.

A number of analysts have commented on SUNL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sunlight Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

