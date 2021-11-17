Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $131 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.27 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.100 EPS.

FORR opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $1,091,505. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

