Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $131 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.27 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.100 EPS.
FORR opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $1,091,505. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
