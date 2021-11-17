Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

