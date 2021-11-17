Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,791,198 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 353.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 104,771 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 795,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,919,000 after acquiring an additional 166,431 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 210,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 149.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $23,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.23.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

