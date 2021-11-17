Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

