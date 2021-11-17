Man Group plc Sells 25,065 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 506,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after buying an additional 457,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.