Man Group plc Sells 7,011 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

