Man Group plc Sells 35,691 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,691 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $4,665,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,205,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 364,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.