Man Group plc Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,295,000. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 421,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.