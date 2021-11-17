WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

