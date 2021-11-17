MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of MEDNAX worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock worth $4,169,572 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

