MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

