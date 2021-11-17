MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

PRAA opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

