Reviewing Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ameris Bancorp and Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.17 billion 3.20 $261.99 million $5.59 9.64 Union Bankshares $52.75 million 2.70 $12.81 million $3.03 10.48

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 35.40% 13.97% 1.80% Union Bankshares 25.41% 16.79% 1.25%

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Union Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment comprises of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment comprises origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on December 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

