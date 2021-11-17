Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 768,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 120,726 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

