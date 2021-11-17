Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $28,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

