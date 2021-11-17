Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $30,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $489.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $494.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

