Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $31.48 Million Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $31,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,083.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $638.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

