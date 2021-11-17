Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Carnival Co. & worth $33,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

