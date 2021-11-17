AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AgileThought in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AgileThought’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of AGIL stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought in the third quarter worth $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought in the third quarter worth $332,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AgileThought in the third quarter worth $90,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

