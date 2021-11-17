Friendz Trading Down 14% This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $463,704.45 and $95,656.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

