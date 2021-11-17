-$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($1.24). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($7.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($6.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

