The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $423,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,367. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $1,081,162 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

