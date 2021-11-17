The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
