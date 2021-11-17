Susquehanna Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $157.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Shares of QCOM opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.05. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

