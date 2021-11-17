Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

